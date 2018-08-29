S. Korean Press. Office Expects Improvement of N. Korea-US Relations

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's presidential office says it expects a “turnaround of mood” between the U.S. and North Korea following last week’s visit to Pyongyang by Seoul’s special envoys.A high-ranking official from the top office told reporters on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump is showing a “very positive response” after the South Korean delegation’s trip, adding it's quite different from when he cancelled U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s trip to Pyongyang.Considering North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s soon-to-be-delivered letter to President Trump, the South Korean official expressed anticipation to see progress on the North Korea-U.S. negotiations on denuclearization.He also expected telephone talks between National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong and his U.S. counterpart John Bolton slated for later in the day to provide a glimpse into how North Korea-U.S. relations will change.According to the official, Chung will tell Bolton about Seoul's preparations for next week's inter-Korean summit.