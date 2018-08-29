Former Supreme Court Researcher Destroyed Classified Documents

Photo : YONHAP News

A former chief researcher at the Supreme Court has been found to have destroyed the classified materials and documents that he took with him when he retired.The National Court Administration under the top court said Monday that Yoo Hae-yong, the former chief judicial researcher, admitted that he shredded documents and destroyed data storage devices last Thursday after a court rejected the prosecution's second request for a search warrant for his office.Yoo, who served as chief judicial researcher from February 2014 to January 2017, allegedly kept thousands of classified documents that he took with him when he retired in February this year.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office probing judicial power abuse by the top court under former chief justice Yang Sung-tae requested a search warrant for Yoo's office three times, but they were all rejected.