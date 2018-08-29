Bolton: Kim Jong-un Offered Denuclearization in Two Years

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton says that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un offered to dismantle his nuclear weapons program within two years when he met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April.Bolton said on Monday in a speech to the Federalist Society in Washington that during the April summit, Kim initially said he could dismantle the nuclear weapons in two years and President Moon proposed denuclearization within one year.Bolton said that Kim accepted Moon's offer, explaining that this is why he had mentioned pushing for denuclearization in a year in the past.The security adviser said he thought North Korea could dismantle its nuclear weapons even more quickly, but one year is not bad. He added that the U.S. is still waiting for action on denuclearization.