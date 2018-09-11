Authorities Fail to Track Down 50 Foreigners who Had Indirect Contact with MERS Patient

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean health authorities are working to track down 50 of 115 foreigners who traveled to Seoul on the same flight as a newly confirmed MERS patient last Friday.Currently, health authorities have been unable to track down about 50 of the foreigners on the list of people who had "ordinary" contact with the diagnosed patient.As of Monday, six people who had close contact with the MERS patient and showed MERS-related symptoms have undergone tests.Of those, a British woman tested negative for MERS twice and was discharged from hospital. Five others are awaiting a second round of tests after testing negative once.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as of 5 p.m. Monday, 21 people have come into close contact with the first patient and 417 people have had ordinary, indirect contact.