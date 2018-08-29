Foreign Minister Kang, US Nuke Envoy Discuss N. Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with the new U.S. point man on North Korea on Tuesday to discuss North Korean issues.Stephen Biegun, the U.S. State Department's special representative for North Korea, arrived in Seoul on Monday as part of his Northeast Asia tour.Biegun paid a courtesy call on Kang at around 8:45 a.m. ahead of talks with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon.During the 30-minute closed meeting, the two sides are thought to have exchanged opinions on the North's movements following the South Korean presidential delegation's recent visit to Pyongyang and ways to denuclearize North Korea and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.Their discussions are also likely to have included the agenda for the upcoming inter-Korean summit.