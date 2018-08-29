Two Koreas to Hold Working-Level Military Talks on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense officials from the two Koreas will sit down for working-level talks at the truce village of Panmunjeom on Thursday.A Defense Ministry official in Seoul said Tuesday that the two sides will fine-tune views on key military issues ahead of the third inter-Korean summit set to take place in Pyongyang from next Tuesday.The two sides will discuss a joint project to excavate the remains of soldiers killed during the Korean War in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) as well as removing some guard posts on a trial basis and disarming the Joint Security Area.The two Koreas narrowed the wide gap in their positions on the issues during general-level talks held on July 31st.