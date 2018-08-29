VOA: No Progress Seen in N. Korea's Dismantlement of Missile Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

The Voice of America reports that no progress has been made in the dismantlement of North Korea's Sohae missile-related facilities since mid-August.Based on satellite imagery provided by the earth imaging company Planet Labs, the broadcaster said that from August 16th till Monday, no changes were observed in the work to dismantle the Sohae Satellite Launching Station and missile engine test site in North Pyongan Province.Some analysts even say that Pyongyang's promise to dismantle the Sohae launching station is meaningless, as it has been revealed that its submarine-launched ballistic missile test site and Musudan missile launch site remain intact.North Korea was known to have begun dismantling a rail-mounted processing and transfer structure at the launching station in mid-July.However, U.S. Web site 38 North said that satellite images taken in August indicate a halt in the dismantlement.