KDI: S. Korea Not at Risk of Rapid Economic Downturn

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Development Institute(KDI) says despite sluggish investment and a labor market slump, South Korea’s economy is not at risk of a rapid downturn.In a report released Tuesday, the state-run think tank said South Korea’s labor market is seeing a slump with growth in domestic demand weakening amid tepid investment.The report, however, was quick to add that exports are maintaining growth.The institute forecast that facility investment, which slipped ten-point-four percent in July, will remain sluggish.The report also said the number of people with jobs in July grew by only some five-thousand, far smaller than the 106-thousand posted in June.However, it said that exports surged eight-point-seven percent in August, higher than the six-point-two percent growth posted in July.