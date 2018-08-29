Moon Calls for Bold Decision by Trump and Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged his U.S. and North Korean counterparts to come up with a bold decision to take the current denuclearization talks to the next level.The president made the urge during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, as he pressed the two sides to dispel the distrust of the past 70 years of hostilities.While calling for "a broad-minded plan and a bold decision," the South Korean president also said that the upcoming inter-Korean summit will focus on easing inter-Korean military tension.He said that ending hostile relations between the two Koreas is a prerequisite for boosting inter-Korean economic cooperation.Moon also pledged to actively assume a mediating role while noting that the denuclearization of the peninsula is a bilateral issue between Washington and Pyongyang.