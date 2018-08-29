Bolton: Possibility of 2nd Trump-Kim Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton says that it is possible to hold another summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this year.While speaking to the conservative group "The Federalist Society" in Washington Monday, Bolton said that the U.S. is still waiting for North Korea to take denuclearization steps, but the possibility of another meeting between the two leaders "obviously exists."According to Japan's Kyodo News, the White House national security adviser later told reporters that the U.S. does not think the North Korean leader will attend the UN General Assembly later this month, dismissing speculation that Trump and Kim might meet on the sidelines of the UN gathering in New York.But Bolton said the possibility of a second summit "being later is always there," although it is entirely in a hypothetical territory at this point.