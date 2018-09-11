US, N. Korea Seek to Sustain Momentum for Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The White House says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has requested a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. This comes as U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton says that the two Koreas have agreed on denuclearization in a year's time frame.Kim Bum-soo has this report.Report:[Sound bite: White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders]"The president has received the letter from Kim Jong-un. It was a very warm, very positive letter... "The White House said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter.[Sound bite: White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders]"The primary purpose of the letter was to request and look to schedule another meeting with the president which we are open to and are already in the process of coordinating that. The recent parade in North Korea, for once, was not about their nuclear arsenal. The president has achieved tremendous success with his policy so far and this letter was further evidence of progress in that relationship."During the news briefing, White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders wasn't yet ready to discuss a possible venue for the envisioned Trump-Kim talks.[Sound bite: White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders](Reporter: "Is the expectation that that second meeting would be here in Washington? I know that's something that the president has talked about.")"We will let you know when we have further details, but certainly something that we want to take place, and we will, already continue to work on making that happen."As Washington and Pyongyang try to sustain the momentum for dialogue, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton also suggested a denuclearization timetable, upon which he says the two Koreas have agreed.In a speech to the Federalist Society in Washington, D.C., Bolton said that Kim, during his meeting with President Moon Jae-in in April, committed to getting rid of his nuclear warheads in two years, and eventually agreed with Moon that it can be done in just a year.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.