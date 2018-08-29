VOA: US to Respond Accordingly If N. Korea Does Not Denuclearize

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says Washington takes the North Korean leader at his word that he intends to denuclearize, and if that is found not to be the case, the U.S. will respond accordingly.According to Voice of America Tuesday, the remarks from a State Department official were in reference to a U.S. media report that said Pyongyang has stepped up efforts to hide its nuclear weapons production.Earlier on Monday, citing three senior U.S. officials, NBC News said during the three months since the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore, the Kim Jong-un regime has built structures to obscure the entrance to at least one warhead storage facility.The report said the U.S. has also observed North Korean workers moving warheads out of the facility, though the officials would not speculate on where the warheads went.