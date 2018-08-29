Gov't Aims to Create 108,000 Jobs in Biohealth, SW, IP by 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Amid a sharp drop in the number of people with jobs in the country, a presidential committee on creating jobs unveiled measures to boost employment in biohealth and other promising fields.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The presidential committee on job creation says it will create 108-thousand jobs in the areas of biohealth, software and intellectual property by 2022.The committee says it will work with the health and science ministries as well as with the Korean Intellectual Property Office.Biohealth, a biotech-oriented field of healthcare innovation, is emerging as a key industry in the era of aging societies. Software is regarded as strong job-creating engines among youths and IP offers an overall competitive edge to the nation's business.The committee plan calls for the health ministry to create 42-thousand jobs and to foster ten-thousand professional personnel by nurturing pharmaceutical, medical equipment and cosmetic businesses as well as making inroads into foreign markets. The committee is anticipating significant job creation in the area of biosimilar, or replicated medicines.The plan envisions the science ministry creating 20-thousand jobs and fostering some 44-thousand individuals talented in software.The Korean Intellectual Property Office would aim to create some 50-thousand jobs both directly and indirectly.To meet such goals, the presidential committee plans to inject nearly 619 billion won into the three government agencies next year.In July, the number of people with jobs grew by only five thousand after new hires in the service industry slowed down sharply amid a continuous slump in employment in the manufacturing sector.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.