Justice Nominees Grilled in Confirmation Hearings

The National Assembly held confirmation hearings for two Constitutional Court justice nominees on Tuesday.Lee Eun-ae was grilled over her morals regarding eight cases of alleged false resident registration.Lee apologized for raising concern and explained that her mother managed resident registration matters as she was busy raising three children and working as a judge.The other nominee Lee Young-jin was questioned over his views on past court rulings and controversial social issues.When asked his views about homosexuality, Lee said it is a matter of personal orientation but that he also believes it can also be at odds with Korea's traditional way of life and culture.He expressed plans to conduct a survey into the suffering experienced by the sexual minority and review protection measures within the legal boundary.