Moon Presses Trump and Kim to Make Bold Decisions

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's president is rallying support behind agreements with North Korea as he prepares to head to Pyongyang for his third summit with the North's leader. But the United States and South Korean conservatives remain skeptical about the North's sincerity in moving towards nuclear disarmament.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in is urging his U.S. and North Korean counterparts to make a bold decision to take the current denuclearization talks to the next level.During a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Moon pressed the two sides to dispel the distrust of the past 70 years of hostilities.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"In order to advance to the higher stage in discarding nuclear weapons North Korea possesses, we need a broad-minded plan and a bold decision by the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea. North Korea must proceed with nuclear dismantlement and the U.S. must establish a conducive environment with corresponding measures. In this process, the two countries must dispel distrust of the last 70-years of hostility."He said that ending hostile relations between the two Koreas and the U.S. is a prerequisite for boosting inter-Korean economic cooperation.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"During the upcoming summit, I would like to focus on easing military tensions and resolving hostile relations among South and North Koreas and the U.S. It is because only that way the inter-Korean economic cooperation can be pursued to draw the new Korean Peninsula economy map."Moon also pledged to actively assume a mediating role between Washington and Pyongyang, saying that the U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un asked him to do so.The cabinet approved the Panmunjeom Declaration Moon and Kim signed during their summit in April for the parliamentary endorsement of the deal.However, floor leaders and the Assembly speaker have already decided to postpone discussions about the inter-Korean agreement after Moon returns from the summit in Pyongyang.In an effort to ensure that the current reconciliatory North Korea policy would be maintained in the following administrations, Moon also had invited opposition party leaders to join his trip to North Korea. However, the conservative opposition parties refused the offer.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.