Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.24%

South Korean stocks were mixed Tuesday as the U.S. considers further escalating its ongoing trade dispute with China.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell five-point-46 points, or point-24 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-283-point-20.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining four-point-07 points, or point-five percent. It closed at 820-point-23.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-125-point-three won.