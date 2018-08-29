South Korean President Downplays Summit Invitation Refusals

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is downplaying the refusal of certain political leaders to accompany him to Pyongyang, saying he'll take along those willing to go.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Moon hopes the visit will create momentum for inter-Korean talks at the parliamentary level as well as the government level.On Monday, Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok invited nine parliamentary and bipartisan leaders to the North Korea trip, but six of them, including the parliamentary speakers and two opposition leaders, declined the offer.