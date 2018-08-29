Ruling Party Chief Promises Further Support for SMEs

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Hae-chan says the ruling party will try to provider further support for small- and mid-sized enterprises, calling them top priority in the Moon Jae-in administration's "Inclusive Growth" policy.Lee met with representatives of SMEs Tuesday, acknowledging the economy and the quality of the public livelihood depend on the success of small business.He pointed out that the government is planning to spend more than 20 trillion won for research and development related projects next year, and said his party will try to shift the current focus of state R&D projects on large-sized companies and increase supports for SMEs.He also said the party will try to pass bills on deregulation push for compromise on issues like minimum income hikes and working hour reduction.