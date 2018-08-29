Jeju Olle Operator Proposes Creating North Korean Version

The operator of a famous South Korean hiking trail in Jeju Island has proposed linking the two Koreas by creating a North Korean version of the trail.Corporation “Jeju Olle” says it made the proposal to the South Korean presidential office and the National Unification Advisory Committee in July.It said the project aims to link Mount Halla in Jeju to Mount Baekdu in the North by creating a North Korean version of the walking trail. The two walking trails will collectively be known as Peace Olle.Several North Korean sites are being considered for the project, including the North Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ), Gaema Plateau, Mount Geumgang and Mount Baekdu.The Jeju trail operator plans to launch a separate body to handle the execution of the plan and seek cooperation from the governments and civic groups of both Koreas on the project.