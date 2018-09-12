10 Suspected MERS Cases Test Negative

Photo : YONHAP News

Ten people who had shown symptoms of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS) tested negative for the disease.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said Wednesday that one person who came into close contact with the recently confirmed MERS patient and nine people who had "ordinary" contact showed symptoms of fever and coughing, but they all tested negative.Health authorities will continue to monitor them during the incubation period, which ranges from two days to 14 days for MERS.As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the number of people who had come in close contact with patient zero remains unchanged at 21.However, the number of people who came into ordinary contact rose to 435, up 17 from the previous day. They have not been quarantined, but they have to report their health conditions every day to officials.