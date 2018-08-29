'CIA Concluded N. Korea Did Not Have Capability to Strike US with Nuclear Missile'

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency(CIA) reportedly concluded early this year that North Korea had yet to secure the capability to strike the U.S. mainland with nuclear-armed missiles.Bob Woodward, the author of the book "Fear: Trump in the White House," described in his book how the U.S. had discussed and canceled a plan to test launch a ballistic missile over the Pacific Ocean around the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in February this year.The author said U.S. intelligence authorities assessed that North Korea has yet to complete the re-entry technology that ensures the nuclear warhead could survive the re-entry from space and hit its intended target.Based on the assessment, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chief of Staff Joseph Dunford reportedly persuaded Trump to drop the plan.