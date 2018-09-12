Finance Minister Says Gov't to Hold Discussions on Slowing Pace of Minimum Wage Hikes

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said Wednesday that the government will begin discussions with the top office and the ruling Democratic Party to produce reasonable plans to adjust the pace of raising the minimum wage.The minister made the remarks during a meeting with chiefs of economy-related ministries at the government complex in Seoul.Kim announced the plan as part of job creation measures, saying that he has a heavy heart about the newly released job data showing that monthly job growth posted just three thousand last month.Vowing to create more jobs this year, the minister promised that the government will ensure a swift compilation and execution of a supplementary budget of 42-point-nine trillion won for local governments.