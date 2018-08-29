Top Office Says Negative Jobs Data

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office describes the recent bleak job data as inevitable pain and avowed to listen to the people's voices more carefully.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters Wednesday the nation is going through a truly difficult time and says the latest job data shows the pain that accompanies the process of economic reform.Kim said that the government will come closer to the people and pay more attention to the people's voice.Statistics Korea said earlier in the day that the nation's monthly job growth in August hit the lowest point since January 2010 at three thousand.The number of jobless people came to one-point-13 million, the largest August figure since 1999.