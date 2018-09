Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Chile drew 0-0 in a friendly soccer match held at Suwon World Cup Stadium on Tuesday.Team Korea, led by coach Paulo Bento, failed to beat the South American football powerhouse after having earlier beat Costa Rica 2-0 in a friendly last Friday.Tuesday was only the second time that South Korea and Chile faced off in a friendly since January 2008.In that game, Chile beat South Korea 1-0.