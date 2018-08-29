Joint Korean Team May Compete from Preliminaries for Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Do Jong-hwan says South Korea will seek to form joint teams with North Korea for the Tokyo Olympics.Do said he planned to discuss the plan with Japanese and Chinese counterparts during his visit to Tokyo Wednesday.He said the issue will also be raised at next week’s inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.Do says South Korea hopes to host the Summer Olympic Games together with the North in 2032, and also hopes to co-host the FIFA World Cup jointly with North Korea, China and Japan.