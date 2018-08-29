Putin Calls S. Korea Important Partner

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized the importance of relations between Moscow and Seoul, calling South Korea a very important partner.Putin met with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on the sidelines of the fourth annual Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.He said he is satisfied with how the Moscow-Seoul relationship is developing, noting their bilateral trade jumped 27 percent last year and grew eight percent in the first half of this year.Putin said Russia is trying to flesh out the idea of "nine bridges" that President Moon Jae-in proposed at last year's Eastern Economic Forum.That initiative seeks Seoul-Moscow cooperation on nine areas, including gas, rail, seaports, electricity, shipbuilding, agriculture and fisheries.