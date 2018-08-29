Politics Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, Chile Discuss Cooperation

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Chilean counterpart Roberto Ampuero sat down in Vietnam on Tuesday and discussed cooperation measures and the Korean Peninsula issues.



The two ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation towards South Korea becoming an associate member of the Pacific Alliance, a free-trade bloc consisting of Mexico, Chile, Peru and Colombia.



They also affirmed high potentials of bilateral cooperation on information and communication technology(ICT) and agree to explore cooperation measures on cyber security.



Kang urged Chile to make it easier for South Korean firms to participate in infrastructure-related projects in Chile, while Ampuero hoped the two countries will continue working together on matters involving the Antarctic.