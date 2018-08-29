Menu Content

Cost of Setting Chuseok Ritual Table Estimated to Rise 4%

Write: 2018-09-12 17:42:10Update: 2018-09-12 17:53:30

Photo : YONHAP News

The cost of setting up a Chuseok memorial table is expected to be three-point-nine percent more expensive than last year. 

The Seoul Agro-Fisheries and Food Corporation says typical foods on a holiday table will likely cost an average of 192-thousand-676 won in the capital’s traditional outdoor markets. 

Larger retail chains may be even more expensive, with a cost 13 percent higher than last year of 221-thousand-285 won. 

Apples, pears are particularly expected to be more expensive than last year, along with dried Pollack and squid.
