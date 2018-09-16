S. Korean Officials Visit N. Korea for Summit Preparations

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of about 90 South Koreans on Sunday left for North Korea to make preparations for the upcoming inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.The advance team of 93 government officials, technology-related staff and reporters crossed the inter-Korean transit office at Dorasan train station on the western border at around 7:20 a.m.Presidential secretary for unification policy Suh Ho, who is leading the advance team, said at the transit office that the summit talks, which the whole nation longs for, are just three days away and the advance team will make sure it is well-prepared.President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to travel to Pyongyang from Tuesday to Thursday for his third meeting with the North's leader Kim Jong-un. Moon plans to use the direct flight route over the Yellow Sea for his trip to Pyongyang.