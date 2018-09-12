No Additional Cases on 9th Day of MERS Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities said Sunday that no additional cases of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome have been reported since the country's first case in three years was reported last Saturday.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said 14 people who came in contact with the first patient and showed MERS-related symptoms all tested negative for the highly infectious disease.Also, 21 people who came in close contact with patient zero all tested negative last Thursday.The KCDC plans to test them again Thursday, before the maximum incubation period ends. The incubation period for MERS ranges from two days to 14 days.Meanwhile, a Saudi Arabian man who entered South Korea on Saturday from Dubai and showed symptoms of fever and coughing was sent to the National Medical Center but tested negative for the disease.