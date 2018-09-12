'S. Korea to Urge N. Korea-Japan Summit during Inter-Korean Summit'

Photo : KBS News

South Korea will reportedly call on North Korea to hold summit talks with Japan during the upcoming inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily issued the report on Sunday quoting a source familiar with inter-Korean relations.The daily quoted the source as saying that the Seoul government believes active dialogue between Tokyo and Pyongyang will help soften the international community's tough positions and strong sanctions against North Korea.The source reportedly said that South Korean President Moon Jae-in's special envoys told North Korean officials during their trip to Pyongyang earlier this month that the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea is a matter that should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two sides.Last Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo also repeated his intent to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his meeting with Seoul's spy chief Suh Hoon, one of Moon's special envoys who visited Pyongyang.