Politics

US Selects Abrams as Next USFK Chief

Write: 2018-09-17 08:30:37Update: 2018-09-17 10:13:11

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. has reportedly selected Army General Robert Abrams as the new commander of the U.S. Forces Korea. 

According to a diplomatic source in Washington on Sunday, the White House finalized its personnel selection on the post and sent a request to Congress for a confirmation hearing for Abrams, a four-star Army general. 

The Senate Armed Services Committee plans to hold a confirmation hearing for the nominee next Tuesday. 

Abrams, who will replace General Vincent Brooks, is likely to take office around late October or early November.
