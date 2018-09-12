US Selects Abrams as Next USFK Chief

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. has reportedly selected Army General Robert Abrams as the new commander of the U.S. Forces Korea.According to a diplomatic source in Washington on Sunday, the White House finalized its personnel selection on the post and sent a request to Congress for a confirmation hearing for Abrams, a four-star Army general.The Senate Armed Services Committee plans to hold a confirmation hearing for the nominee next Tuesday.Abrams, who will replace General Vincent Brooks, is likely to take office around late October or early November.