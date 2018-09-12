US Media: Moon's Trip Will Test his Ability to Bridge Gap between Kim, Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. media reported on the upcoming inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, saying that South Korean President Moon Jae-in's ability as a mediator will be put to the test again.Bloomberg News said on Sunday that Moon’s trip to North Korea’s capital, the first such visit by a South Korean leader in eleven years, will again test his ability to bridge the gap between two volatile leaders, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.It said Moon will look to salvage faltering negotiations between Trump and Kim over nuclear weapons, while working to further the prospects of a peace deal between them by the end of this year.The Associated Press said Saturday that while the first inter-Korean summit between Moon and Kim in April reduced war fears on the Korean Peninsula, and the second one in May helped ensure a historic meeting between Kim and Trump, Moon faces his toughest challenge yet at his third summit with Kim.It said Moon faces the challenge of delivering something substantive that goes beyond previous vague statements on denuclearization and helps get U.S.-North Korea talks get back on track.