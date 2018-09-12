Civic Groups Hold Rallies in Support of, Against Refugees

Photo : YONHAP News

Two rallies expressing clashing views on refugees were held in downtown Seoul on Sunday.Civic groups supporting the rights of refugees held a rally at 2 p.m. in front of the Bosingak Pavilion in Jongro, condemning irrational hatred and fears.They also called on the government to adopt a fair and speedy screening process in accepting refugees.Meanwhile, members of a civic group named "People's Solidarity Against Illegal Asylum Seekers" also held a rally in the area, calling for the immediate deportation of refugees and illegal aliens. They claimed that an increase in fake asylum seekers is causing a threat to the nation's security.