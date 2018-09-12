Prosecutors Obtain Evidence of Ex-Pres. Lee's Online Rigging Conspiracy

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have obtained an audio file of former President Lee Myung-bak ordering online opinion rigging by the spy agency, the military and the police during his presidency.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said Monday its investigators have secured evidence, including an audio file of the former president urging his officials to take "appropriate action" in response to online comments critical of the government.The evidence from the Presidential Archives also includes the former president's reference to online rigging ahead of the 2012 presidential election.Prosecutors expect the latest files will help them prove that Lee had conspired with his spy agency chief and defense minister at the time to meddle in politics.While the prosecution is considering additionally indicting Lee for plotting political interference, the verdict in his embezzlement and bribery trial is set for October fifth.