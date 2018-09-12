Prosecution Raids Samsung Everland over Alleged Attempt to Sabotage Unions

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has raided the headquarters of an affiliate of Samsung Group over allegations that the firm sabotaged the activities of its labor unions.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday sent prosecutors and investigators to the headquarters of Samsung Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province to seize related documents and computer hard disks.Prosecutors launched the probe after receiving a complaint recently that the amusement park arm of Samsung Group persuaded workers not to join labor unions or urged union members to withdraw from them.The prosecution, which recently investigated Samsung Electronics Services over Samsung's alleged attempt to sabotage the establishment of labor unions, is likely to expand its probe into other Samsung affiliates.