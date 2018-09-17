Top Office: Two Koreas' Leaders to Hold Summit After Luncheon on Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will hold two summits during three days, the first after a luncheon on Tuesday.In a briefing at the press center for the summit in central Seoul on Monday, Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok said the president will depart for Pyongyang from Seoul Air Base at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday and arrive in the North’s capital at around 10 a.m.He said the two leaders will hold another summit on Wednesday before releasing a press statement, adding that the meetings could produce a military accord on preventing armed clashes between the two Koreas.