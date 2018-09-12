S. Korea to Test Launch Locally-Developed Booster Engine Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to conduct the first test flight of its locally-developed booster engine next month, as part of its project to produce the three-stage rocket, the Korea Space Launch Vehicle(KSLV)-Two.The ICT Ministry said Sunday, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute will notify related international agencies of the launch period of its 75-ton thrust engine on a single-stage rocket, set for between October 25th and 31st from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province.During the rocket's ten-minute flight with a sub-orbital altitude of over 100 kilometers 160 seconds after launch, officials at the aerospace agency will monitor the new engine's performance, structure and control system.The rocket is expected to reach its apogee 300 seconds into the flight, before dropping into international waters between Jeju Island and Japan's Okinawa Island.South Korea's first locally-built space vehicle, the KSLV-Two rocket is scheduled to be launched in 2021.