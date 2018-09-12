Rival Parties Set Out Expectations Ahead of Pyongyang Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has anticipated this week's inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang will produce a turning point for the two Koreas to co-exist peacefully.At a party meeting Monday, DP leader Lee Hae-chan, who will join President Moon Jae-in on his three-day visit to Pyongyang from Tuesday, vowed to exert efforts to help the president make progress on North Korea's denuclearization, the key agenda of the summit.Also on Monday, interim chief of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party Kim Byong-joon, said Moon should secure North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's pledge to declare the location or contents of Pyongyang's nuclear materials for verification.Kim added the upcoming summit talks, which he said came too early during the Moon administration, should not center on resuming economic cooperation between the two Koreas.Head of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party Sohn Hak-kyu also said Monday that Moon will need to persuade the North Korean leader to put forth the regime's nuclear list and timeline for denuclearization, to which the U.S. can respond with formally declaring the end to the Korean War.