Joint Probe Team Tentatively Concludes Parts Defect Caused Marine Chopper Crash

Photo : YONHAP News

A team of civilian, government and military experts has tentatively concluded defects in the rotor mast caused the July crash of a marine chopper that killed five troops.Sources close to the joint probe said Monday, investigators apparently believe cracks were created in the rotor mast due to a flawed heat treatment process by a subcontractor, which forced the rotor blades to separate from the fuselage seconds after takeoff.The MUH-1 Marineon, the Marine variant of the KUH-1 Surion helicopter whose rotor mast was imported from Airbus Helicopters, crashed shortly after a maintenance checkup at a military airport in the southeastern city of Pohang on July 17th.While the team is reported to have briefed the families of the victims on the interim results of its investigation Sunday, the military has postponed its press conference on the probe outcome from Monday to Friday.The team plans to verify its probe outcome with foreign experts who participated in the investigation of the crash of a Super Puma helicopter off Norway in 2016, which was also developed by Airbus Helicopters.