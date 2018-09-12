Defense Minister Nominee Vows to Boost S. Korea-US Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister nominee Jeong Kyeong-doo has vowed to advance the South Korea-U.S. alliance in a future-oriented and complementary manner.Jeong said at his confirmation hearing on Monday that he will, at the same time, seek to strengthen capabilities of carrying out operations led by South Korean forces in relation to efforts to seek the early transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. to South Korea.Jeong, who currently heads the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that he will seek to solidify South Korea and the U.S.’ combined defense readiness based on mutual trust and on their strong alliance.Jeong said that despite strong wishes for a solution to North Korea’s nuclear issue and for establishing a peace regime, the Korean Peninsula now faces a transitional period where the security situation is uncertain.He said that if he becomes defense minister, he will exert best efforts to maintain strong military preparedness while pursuing strong security and defense.Jeong pledged to strengthen capabilities to immediately respond to all types of security threats, including existing and potential ones.