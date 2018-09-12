73rd Session of UN General Assembly to Open on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

The 73rd session of the UN General Assembly will open at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.The high-level General Debate, or the highlight of the session, will run from Tuesday of next week for nine days with vice presidents and government heads from 196 member countries taking part.President Moon Jae-in will also attend the debate and deliver a speech that will touch on the results of his summits in Pyongyang with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He is also set to engage in active diplomacy aimed at promoting negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington by seeking a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the gathering.The 73rd session will run through September 16th of next year.