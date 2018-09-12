Seoul Conducts Citizen Survey on Plastic Straw Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

In the pursuit of environmental protection, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is carrying out a citizen survey on whether plastic straws should be banned in restaurants and cafes.The Seoul city government said Monday that it is carrying out the poll on its online platform (democracy.seoul.go.kr) until October 12th.The move is aimed at gathering public opinion on the matter before the city government launches policy-making efforts.If the poll sees the participation of more than five-thousand citizens, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon will present a reply on the matter.