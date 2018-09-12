No Additional Case of MERS for 10th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Monday marks the tenth day since South Korea reported its first case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome in three years. No additional cases have been reported and suspected patients have all tested negative. Seoul will cooperate with the Kuwaiti government and the World Health Organization to analyze the source and channel of infection.Kim Soyon has more.Report: No additional cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS) have been reported in the country since a South Korean man was diagnosed over a week ago following his return from a business trip to Kuwait.People who came in contact with the 61-year-old patient and were suspected of having contracted the highly infectious virus have all tested negative.According to the latest count, 14 suspected patients who exhibited symptoms such as fever have all tested negative for MERS but will remain under watch during the incubation period.Twenty-one others who came in close contact with the man, including during his flight back home from Kuwait and during his transfer to the Samsung Medical Center, have also tested negative.They are currently in quarantine at their homes or facilities waiting for additional testing on Thursday before the maximum incubation period ends. If they test negative, they will be free to leave from Saturday.The incubation period for MERS ranges from two to 14 days.Meanwhile, the health of 424 other people who came in ordinary contact with patient zero is also being monitored through daily phone calls.The MERS patient, who is being treated at Seoul National University Hospital, is also known to have entered a stable phase.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into the source and channel of the latest MERS infection and believes that the patient was not infected in South Korea.Korean officials will join hands with the Kuwaiti government and the World Health Organization to analyze the source and route of the infection.Kim Soyon, KBS World Radio News.