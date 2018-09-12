Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Down 0.66%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 15-point-24 points, or point-66 percent on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-303-point-01.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing six-point-03 points, or point-72 percent. It closed at 828-point-88.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened ten won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-126-point-six won.