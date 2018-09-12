Parties Agree to Handle Key Bills in Thursday Plenary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition parties agreed Monday to handle a number of key bills during Thursday’s National Assembly plenary session.The bills concern regulatory reform, corporate restructuring and deregulation to allow nonfinancial firms to actively invest in Internet-only banks. A bill aimed at providing better protection for tenants running stores in rented property is also included.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party held a closed-door meeting Monday and agreed to act on these bills which failed to pass last month's Assembly.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, floor leader of the ruling party Hong Young-pyo said that rival parties reached the agreement after talks in late August.The current restriction on bank ownership bars nonfinancial firms from owning more than a four percent stake in a bank, preventing family-owned conglomerates gaining control of banking.The government seeks to ease this rule of separation of banking and commerce at least for Web-based banking services.