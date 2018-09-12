Seoul Mayor Unveils Plan on Ad-free Subway Stations

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has laid out a plan to remove advertisements and instead display art at all subway stations in the capital city.Park unveiled the plan while giving a keynote speech at the 2018 Social Problem Solving Design Forum held at Seoul City Hall on Monday.Taking the example of the Ui Light Rapid Transit line which opened last year and is free of commercial advertising, Park said citizens are stressed from being surrounded by ads such as those promoting plastic surgery.He said Seoul city gave up three-point-five billion won in advertising profits for the Ui line for the sake of its users.Seoul Metro, the operator of subway line one to eight, announced last year it will increase the number of ad-free subway stations to 40 by the year 2022.The removal of ads will first take place at ten stations including City Hall and Gyeongbok Palace stops.