Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Discuss Inter-Korean Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Top diplomats of South Korea and the United States have held discussions on an inter-Korean summit to be held in Pyongyang.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke with U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo over the phone on Monday morning and explained preparations that were made for this week’s summit as well as recent progress on inter-Korean relations.Thanking her for the update, Pompeo expressed hope that Seoul and Washington will continue to work together and closely communicate with each other for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and a permanent peace regime in the region.Kang also gave Pompeo details about what the two Koreas discussed regarding the upcoming summit and how South and North Korea will cover key agenda issues, including practical measures for denuclearization.Kang will accompany President Moon Jae-in on his three-day trip to the North from Tuesday, becoming the first sitting South Korean foreign minister to visit Pyongyang.