Gov't to Quickly Update Declared Housing Prices for Fair Taxation

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to swiftly update the declared prices of homes so owners can pay due taxes faithfully, reflecting the rise in housing prices.This comes as part of follow-up measures announced by the government on Monday to support the latest set of policies aimed at curbing the overheating real estate market.Under the measures, the government is seeking to move quickly to revise related laws necessary for implementing the tougher policies that were unveiled on September 13th, including raising the maximum rate of the comprehensive real estate tax for multiple homeowners.The government also hopes to address concerns over the slow updating of declared housing prices, which are the basis for the comprehensive real estate tax, vowing to actively reflect housing price changes.Additionally, it plans to continuously carry out investigations into those suspected of related tax evasion.