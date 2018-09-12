NYT: N. Korea Taking Cues from Pakistan for Pursuing Nuclear Program

The New York Times(NYT) suspects North Korea is now following in the footsteps of Pakistan and some other nuclear states as it attempts to continue its pursuit of nuclear development but without fanfare.The U.S. daily said on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to be dropping his "in-your-face strategy" for building his nuclear arsenal and is instead keeping quiet about it with no public nuclear demonstrations or crises.It said such moves are allowing U.S. President Donald Trump "to portray a denuclearization effort as on track."The NYT said the North appears to be taking cues from Pakistan, India and Israel, which have become de-facto nuclear states without joining the Non-Nuclear Proliferation Treaty(NPT).Pakistan, it said, suffered few sanctions for its nuclear program and its refusal to sign the NPT and conducted no weapons tests over 20 years.R. Nicholas Burns, the former U.S. under secretary of state for political affairs during the George W. Bush administration, was quoted as saying that North Korean leader Kim “understands what has protected the Pakistanis.”